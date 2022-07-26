Some say when one door closes, another one opens.
And in local filmmaker Shane Devon’s case, he seems to be finding more paths to show his work.
Devon, founder of Tinker Tone Pictures, submitted one of his short films — “The UFO Girl” — into the HollyShorts Film Festival.
After months of waiting, Devon received a notice stating that while the film received high marks from the festival panel, it didn’t make the cut.
But the “consolation prize” that he received was having the film being selected as part of the festival’s monthly screening series at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood for the 2022-2023 season, which showcases the top short films and feature films from around the world.
While Devon said he was disappointed about not being selected for the festival, it was “surreal” to receive the news that his 24-minute film would be shown at the legendary venue.
“It doesn’t feel real,” he said. “It sort of feels like it’s happening to somebody else — it really doesn’t feel real. … I never thought in a million years one of my movies would screen at the Chinese Theatre.”
According to Devon, the film takes place in a small town in Kentucky that has had a UFO “parked” over it for 30 years.
“...What was once sort of a booming tourist attraction has become old news over the years and people have lost interest,” he said.
The main focus of the movie, Devon said, is about high school student Nikki Jones (played by Liz McFerron) going through her “daily routine” of leading a tour through the town, while she also balances the thought of asking her crush to the prom — which he feels people can relate to personally.
“She’s just a regular high school girl and she lives in this fantastical town, but she has the same problems that anyone else would have,” he said. “I’m trying to tell a human story in the midst of all that.”
Devon has submitted the film to different festivals and said it’s been a “pleasant surprise” when his work has been considered and accepted.
“I never thought that it would climb the way that it did,” he said.
And Devon has additional plans regarding the film.
“I have a larger story to tell in that universe …,” Devon said. “I’m hoping to add more and more eyes on this film, and as it’s accepted in more and more places and grows, I might be able to get (that) sort of attention for the feature that I would like to make of this story.”
Devon plans to rewrite an old script from scratch that the film was originally based on called “The Third Rock Five.”
“It’s going to be a much bigger story,” he said. “(‘The UFO Girl’) just focuses on the day and the life of Nikki Jones; the feature is going to be much more to do with the UFO, why it’s there and just a bigger story involved in that.”
Devon currently doesn’t know when the film is scheduled to screen and will hear back sometime in either September or November. Once he knows the date, he and some of the cast and crew plan to make a trip to see it on the big screen.
And when the big day comes, Devon feels it will be a mix of emotions but an experience that won’t be forgotten.
“I mean, come on,” Devon laughed. “It’s terrifying but at the same time exhilarating. You have those worries of what if I’m sitting there and I don’t belong … but then there’s the other thing where what if I’m sitting there and people actually like it. It’s a little bit of everything all across the spectrum.”
