Ransomware attacks, business email compromise and other cybercrimes are on the rise throughout the world — and Owensboro is no exception, according to local cybersecurity expert Chris Murphy.
“Over the last 12 months, there have been some attacks with people doing real estate transactions, and the bad guys get in the middle and try to have them wire that $1 million-plus payment to a fraudulent account,” Murphy said.
Murphy’s firm, Fastek, aims to curtail such nefarious activity.
Founded in 2014, Fastek was initially a business that helped clients with printing problems and other simple issues they had with their computers. Murphy said he was the sole worker at Fastek.
“We quickly morphed into a managed-service provider,” he said. “Now, we’ve got agreements with customers where we partner with them to either become their IT department, or if they already have an IT department, then we help them fill gaps.”
His company has grown to 12 employees.
“We’ll help them by supplementing additional security, or supplementing labor when they need help with big projects,” he said.
In recent years, cybersecurity has been Fastek’s biggest growth area.
Murphy said his firm helps clients with their compliance checklists. Depending on the industry, businesses may need to follow strict cybersecurity rules to comply with laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) or Federal Trade Commission regulations, he explained.
Businesses also might have cybersecurity needs to obtain insurance coverage, he said.
Today, the biggest issues Murphy faces is “business email compromise,” where a cybercriminal infiltrates a company’s email system.
“They sit there and watch, see who has authority, purchasing power, different accesses to personal information,” he said. “They might sit there for an average of 270 days, learning your vernacular, before they strike.”
Murphy said business email compromise has cost businesses throughout the world about $4.6 billion so far in 2022.
He said Fastek has methods to prevent business email compromise. For people without a dedicated IT department, he recommends using multifactor authentication — where, for example, a person trying to log into an email account must both enter a password as well as a code sent to that person’s phone.
Murphy also recommended using “pass phrases” instead of passwords.
“Instead of using your dog’s name, use a phrase like ‘I love my dog 2022,’ ” he said. “It’s going to be easy for you to remember, but harder for them to guess.”
While cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated, Murphy said his goal is to continue growing his business to help protect businesses around the region.
“We feel like we’re doing a good job here in western Kentucky, and would like to expand and become more regional,” he said. “I do have a 20-year plan of retiring and getting out at some point, but I really like seeing our team grow, and I like seeing our clients and businesses we work with be successful.”
