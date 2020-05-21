Kentucky’s city and county governments may now apply for $300 million in CARES Act funding for reimbursements of coronavirus-related expenditures, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday during his daily briefing.
The Department for Local Government will administer the funds through an application process. Beshear said the DLG will use a population-based formula to determine reimbursement levels.
Some of the allowable expenditures include the purchase of personal protective equipment, food delivery to nursing homes and other vulnerable populations, disinfecting public spaces and payroll expenses.
“Local governments have been instrumental in this public health response,” Beshear said. “Their leadership has been incredible. ... It’s been everybody onboard. You do not have the success we have had against COVID-19 without strong local leaders and the expenses they put into it.”
To apply for CARES Act funding, government officials should go to KYDLGWEB.Ky.Gov.
In other news, Beshear announced the state shipped out more than 2 million pieces of personal protective equipment — face masks, shields, gowns and gloves — to nursing homes across the state. Facilities in Daviess County and the surrounding region will receive 89,500 pieces.
Federal officials earlier announced they would send PPE to the nation’s nursing homes; however, Beshear said, that shipment has been delayed until sometime next month. Wednesday’s shipment from the state will help bridge the gap until federal supplies arrive.
In 103 long-term care facilities across the state, 1,022 residents and 461 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, Beshear said. As a result, 205 nursing home residents and two staff members have died.
State health officials are in the process of testing all residents and staff in 280 long-term care facilities statewide. More than 20 centers will be tested this week.
Kroger-sponsored COVID-19 testing continues at the Ohio County fairgrounds Thursday, May 21. Beshear reported more than 300 of those tests remained available.
The governor reported 166 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 8,167. Of that number, 2,919 people have recovered.
Beshear announced 10 more Kentuckians had died from COVID-19. To date, 376 state residents have died from the virus.
On Wednesday, Green River District Health Department officials reported four new confirmed coronavirus cases — two in Daviess County, one in Henderson County and one in Ohio County, bringing the district’s total number of confirmed cases to 599.
Fifteen people in the district are currently hospitalized, GRDHD officials reported. Of the 599 confirmed cases, 70, or 12%, have required hospitalization.
To date, 440 GRDHD residents have recovered from the virus.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing that county’s total to 480.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
