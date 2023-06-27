Multiple issues between city and county governments in recent months have the agencies heading in different directions.
Four issues in particular — the consolidated 911 dispatch center memorandum of agreement, the proposed Churchill Downs gaming center, the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation and the RiverPark Center — have placed the city and county at odds.
Reasons, from lack of communication to change in leadership, were given Monday to the Messenger-Inquirer by elected officials in both local governments.
Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said the differences between the city and county have not been intentional but have come about organically.
“The fact that we have a new Fiscal Court here (is) probably why you see a different approach with things versus what we did in the past 12 years when I was on the Fiscal Court as a commissioner,” he said.
The most recent issue is the Fiscal Court’s decision Thursday to terminate the current consolidated 911 dispatch center MOA.
Owensboro officials expressed frustration Monday over actions taken by Fiscal Court that affect the city, that they say came with little or no advanced notice.
City officials said they were unaware county commissioners had any concerns about the 911 agreement.
County officials told the Messenger-Inquirer last week they wanted to renegotiate the agreement and discuss recruitment and retention of dispatchers.
Fiscal Court members, all of whom took office in January, also have cut funding to the Greater Owensboro Economic Corp. roughly in half in the new county budget, which begins July 1. They also cut funding entirely for the RiverPark Center.
Mayor Tom Watson said he has heard concerns from Frankfort about the city and county not coordinating.
“It’s concerning that we are getting farther apart than closer together,” Watson said.
Watson said he and Charlie Castlen try to meet once monthly for lunch to discuss issues.
Charlie Castlen and county Commissioner Larry Conder were both previously city commissioners.
“We have a former city commissioner on there, and I was hoping there could be some coordination,” Watson said. “We’ll just try to build a relationship. It takes two to tango.”
Charlie Castlen said giving a year’s notice to terminate the 911 MOA was a necessary move to create dialogue between county and city law enforcement agencies.
He added that he also understands it could mean the county having to establish its own 911 dispatch center in the courthouse basement, which already acts as the 911 backup facility.
“We are prepared,” Charlie Castlen said about the possibility of creating its own 911 center. “We’ve looked at best-case scenarios and we’ve looked at worst-case scenarios of what this does for us. Anytime you make a decision that is this significant, that is giving them notice, you only run the risk of them saying ‘go fly a kite’ and not even having any negotiations with us.”
City Manager Nate Pagan said Monday that he and Charlie Castlen try to meet once monthly, schedules permitting.
“We met last week, and that was when he told me he would be pursuing termination of central dispatch,” Pagan said, and that he was not aware of any issues regarding 911.
“If there’s some unhappiness, let’s sit down as partners and talk about it,” Pagan said.
Issues regarding 911 were worked out between the city and county in 2019, with the prior Fiscal Court, Pagan said.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen, who is the brother of Charlie Castlen, said “there’s really not a rift between (the city and county) as far as I know of.”
Mark Castlen said he tries to “tread lightly on the politics,” but that the possibility of splitting 911 dispatch is concerning.
The county “wanting to renegotiate it — it looks to me like it’s pretty fair,” Mark Castlen said. The city and county pay for 911 based on the ratio of calls. The city pays 73% while the county pays 27%.
“The city always has the bigger balance on that,” Mark Castlen said.
County commissioners Janie Marksberry, Chris Castlen and Conder said public safety is a priority for them and that deciding to terminate the MOA was the only way to get the city’s attention.
Conder said the emergency responders — namely the Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office — aren’t communicating and working together as closely as they should be.
“You have two law enforcement agencies that may need to improve their communications between each other,” Conder said. “… If you’re looking at this issue, 80 to 90% is that issue — the communication between the departments needs to be addressed, and they need to sit down and have a real come-to-the-table type of meeting.”
City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said, “I don’t think there’s an issue between the city and county. With the new leadership the county has, it is choosing to go in a new direction than what we’ve done” in the past.
Smith-Wright said she was surprised by Fiscal Court’s move to give notice to end the joint 911 agreement.
“I didn’t have any idea there was ever an issue,” Smith-Wright said, and that separate city and county dispatch centers could confuse emergency response, particularly at the edges of city limits.
“I would have thought, if there was a problem with dispatch, someone would have mentioned it to the mayor or city manager, and we could have gotten together and said, ‘let’s solve this problem,’ ” Smith-Wright said.
City Commissioner Bob Glenn said the new Fiscal Court is “deciding what they want to do and not what to do.”
Differences between the city and county reflect the “urban-rural divide,” Glenn said.
“We are too small a county to have a city government and a county government,” Glenn said, but added he doesn’t expect that to change.
Differences in funding decisionsGlenn said he didn’t agree with the county’s decision to cut all funds for the RiverPark Center, and that, “I don’t think we are here to micromanage the RiverPark.”
Smith-Wright and Mark Castlen also said they disagreed with the county’s decision to defund the RiverPark Center.
“My view on that, is, if we continue to censor everything, where will it stop?” Smith-Wright said. ... “I’m not a fan of Ted Nugent and what he stands for, but many people are, and they have a right to entertainment, like everyone else.”
While drag queen shows have garnered a lot of attention, Conder said he has no problem with the programming “as long as it’s legal.”
Conder said his main concern is the split that occurred last year between Friday After 5 and the RiverPark Center.
“Why in the world would you have a great event like that — that is known throughout this tri-state area and throughout this state — as being really something if the two parties could work together, and yet they don’t.”
Conder also expressed his disappointment about no tenants for the portion of the RiverPark Center that’s been vacant from when the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum left in 2018.
“Those two issues have been a really big problem for me looking at financial sustainability and not being able to utilize two great assets that have been there for a long period of time,” Conder said.
Marksberry said she’s yet to hear from the mayor, a city commissioner or its non-elected leadership about how they can resolve any of the issues.
“I haven’t had a single call from anybody from the city,” Marksberry said. “… I would hope that we would work together on a lot of issues because we’ve got a beautiful city and we’ve got a lot of potential here.”
Regarding the county cutting funds to the Economic Development Corp., Glenn said, “I think it is like kicking an organization while it is down.”
Incoming EDC President Claude Bacon “is going to do a great job,” Glenn said.
Glenn said Bacon is “walking into a difficult situation. He is going to do a great job ... but we don’t need to handicap him and start him off at a disadvantage.”
Chris Castlen said he wanted to keep funding both the EDC and the RiverPark at the previous amounts.
“My belief is, that with the RiverPark, we should have funded as we did before, and EDC — same thing,” Chris Castlen said. “But what happened was, I ran into opposition for my beliefs on the funding, and in order not to put a freeze on our budget and make things worse for everybody, I came to a compromise.”
City Commissioner Sharon NeSmith, who was appointed to city commission after the county made its decisions regarding the RiverPark Center and EDC, said the announcement to terminate the 911 agreement was unusual, especially in its timing.
“We were surprised by it but, again, it’s not something out of the norm, except for the timeline,” NeSmith said.
NeSmith said she believes the city and county should have one dispatch center.
“It would have been great if the city and county had sat down and talked about this together,” NeSmith said. “We definitely need cooperation between the two (governments), and assistance between the two.”
Churchill Downs moves project from city to countyChurchill Downs Inc. recently announced that it is no longer planning to build a historic horse racing facility at Towne Square Mall, and, instead, will build the facility in the county.
The decision came after city commissioners tabled an ordinance to amend the city’s smoking ordinance to allow smoking in part of the Churchill facility.
When asked, both Glenn and Watson said the do not believe the county worked behind the scenes to steal the Churchill facility from the city.
“Talking to Judge Castlen, I don’t think that was the case,” Glenn said. “The county wasn’t jumping up and down to have (Churchill). The city was.”
“I don’t think we got undercut at all,” Watson said. “I’m just glad it didn’t go to Henderson.”
Charlie Castlen said the Louisville-based company made contact with him only after the city initially tabled the smoking ordinance change.
He added that he wasn’t excited about Churchill Down’s decision to build a stand-alone facility in the county.
“I did make it very clear to them that if you want to be in the county, and you want literally anything … from the county, you had better be in a place where the city is not going to be annexing you,” Charlie Castlen said.
