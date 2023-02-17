The Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity chapter is used to building homes for first-time homeowners at a reduced cost.
But Habitat experienced a different kind of first recently, as it was asked to come to the rescue of an established home after a contractor failed to complete a bedroom and bath addition.
The house, which is tucked away inside a Heartland subdivision cul de sac, serves as the convent for two Franciscan nuns — sisters Anthonia Asayoma and Consolata Ojemeh.
“We usually don’t have the big convents,” Sister Anthonia Asayoma said. “…All of our convents around the world are just small houses like this — three or four bedrooms.”
Sister Anthonia Asayoma, a Nigerian native who’s been in Owensboro since 2009, said they have been needing a prayer room since purchasing the house in 2012.
However, it wasn’t until last year that she was given permission by her order to spend the money for the 700-square-foot addition that would become a bedroom with an attached full bathroom.
Sister Anthonia Asayoma said the goal has been to turn one of the smaller existing rooms into their prayer area.
“In all our houses, there is a dedicated prayer room — just for prayer,” she said. “…We didn’t have a prayer room, so we’ve been praying in the living room.”
In February 2022, Sister Anthonia Asayoma hired a local contractor who quoted her $43,200 for the job, with a two-month completion date.
At first, she said the contractor was working every day on the project.
“He was wonderful from the very beginning when we gave him the job; he was here religiously,” Sister Anthonia Asayoma said.
But that changed when Sister Anthonia Asayoma paid the contractor before he finished the job. And when she totaled it all up, the bill came in $5,000 over the quote.
“I blame myself for this; I acted stupidly,” Sister Anthonia Asayoma said.
Sister Anthonia Asayoma did attempt both criminal and civil actions by contacting police and an attorney. However, because the contractor started the job, she was told by police and a civil attorney that nothing could be done legally.
That’s when she turned to Habitat.
Jeremy Stephens, Habitat’s executive director, said the contractor had completed to the rough-in inspection, which failed to meet code.
“After that, he walked,” Stephens said. “He went through about one-third of the process.”
Although Habitat doesn’t typically take on small construction or addition jobs, Stephens said he was compelled to bring the convent’s plight to the board.
“This is way outside of the scope of what Habitat for Humanity does, but we had a heart for her and definitely the situation,” he said. “I know this happens … more than it should at least.”
For Sister Anthonia Asayoma and Stephens, they also wanted to share this story with the public so others aren’t taken advantage of by unqualified or unscrupulous contractors.
Todd Millay, past-president of the Home Builders of Owensboro who also owns a construction business, said he always recommends visiting the Home Builder website, which lists registered builders.
“Registered builders do continuing education; they have references on file; we are bound to do a contract with a payment schedule,” Millay said. “…It’s very important to have … an actual legal contract that states everything. …It’s an uncommon practice for a registered builder, especially, to take any money before the beginning of any project — most all of us have enough capital to where we can start a project without taking a deposit.”
Millay added that another major red flag is if the contractor requests to be paid in full before the job is done.
“Never should you make a final payment until you have a certificate of occupancy, which comes from planning and zoning,” Millay said.
To complete the convent project at no more cost to the sisters, Habitat was able to recruit volunteers and businesses willing to donate or provide labor and materials at a reduced cost.
Stephens praised Ken Crandall with Carpets Unlimited for donating the flooring and labor and Matthew Purcell with Owensboro Insulators for insulating the walls and attic at no charge.
“There were other folks involved that couldn’t do it free but did it for such a discounted price it was ridiculous,” he said. “…It was amazing how everyone came together to get this project done from beginning to end, so (the sisters) could see a payoff in their investment.”
By this weekend, the sisters will be able to start moving furniture to make way for their prayer room.
Stephens stressed this project was an exception, but one that he and Habitat were proud to see through to the end.
“Let’s be clear, Habitat is not looking to get into this business in the future,” he said. “But we’re honored to have done it this time, especially for women of God. We’re a Christian organization, but I won’t say that was the only reason we got involved. We want to be involved in anything that betters our community.”
Sister Anthonia Asayoma said she appreciates everything Habitat did to remedy the construction problem.
“We just keep praying every day for the Habitat community,” she said. “God has blessed them for what they did. …I just feel like this is a lesson for me in particular, and for everybody.
“Next time if I want to give a job to someone, I will make sure that I follow the protocol.”
