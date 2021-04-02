The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar Thursday with Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton and Dr. Michael Kelley, Owensboro Health vice president of medical affairs, to discuss the vaccination process and what challenges still need to be met.
Horton said the COVID-19 vaccination process has been successful so far in the region.
“COVID-19 vaccine rollout, it seems to me like it’s gone very quickly. It continues to evolve and the challenge continues to change,” Horton said. “We’re really in a phase now where we’re having a lot of success.”
Kelley praised public health workers who are helping to facilitate the vaccination process.
Kelley said the community is at a place where it can finally look at the positive things that are happening in respect to the virus.
“I don’t think anyone could’ve expected the amount of weight that falls on these individuals that are working in the public health department sector, to try to navigate this pandemic,” he said. “Then, all the sudden, we have vaccine much sooner than expected and we are in a place where we’re able to look at all these positive potential things that are happening.”
Of the COVID-19-related deaths, Kelley said individuals 60-plus account for around 80%.
Kelley said those heading the vaccination process, which include OH and GRDHD in the Western Kentucky area, have worked hard to ensure the vaccination process for those ages 60 and older.
“We’ve done a great job with protecting the most vulnerable,” he said.
Some common questions Kelley and Horton addressed were whether or not employers in Kentucky would be able to require vaccination for employees and whether or not it is deemed safe for women of child-bearing age to receive the vaccine.
Horton said while it is likely that employers might be able to implement a policy requiring COVID-19 vaccination, he does not suggest that route. Instead, he said, employers should educate employees and encourage the vaccine while being patient.
“They can see the positive way our community is moving. I think we will have some folks that maybe will go a little slower at first, but I think they will come around,” he said. “Educate yourself, educate those around you and let people come around to it when they’re ready.”
Kelley said while there has been a lot of misinformation regarding vaccination of women who are pregnant, breast feeding, or looking to become pregnant, there is no evidence suggesting that the vaccine might hinder fertility or otherwise be dangerous.
Kelley said the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American Breastfeeding Association, along with other field experts have recommended vaccination for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
“In fact, babies actually have evidence of antibodies when born to a mother who’s been vaccinated. There is some benefit to this and we’re not seeing any downside in those individuals,” he said.
Additionally, he said, those who have had COVID-19 previously should also get vaccinated after 90 days of their first symptoms, as natural immunity is not as effective or long lasting as vaccine immunity in the case of COVID-19.
“We just need people to come in and get vaccinated,” Kelley said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
