The numbers on national home sales for September aren’t in yet.
But in August, the National Association of Realtors said home sales had declined for seven consecutive months.
That hasn’t happened in Owensboro yet.
“We are still not seeing the downfall that other parts of the country are seeing in home sales,” Jaclyn Graves, CEO of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said of September. “We were only down 11 units from last September, and our home values are holding steady.”
But Graves said, “Our pending sales were noticeably lower, so perhaps we’ll see the shift happen in October.”
A total of 150 homes were sold last month — down from 161 in each of the last two Septembers.
But home prices continued to climb.
The median price of a home last month was $212,650 — up from $198,000 last year and $160,000 in 2020.
Total sales were $34.2 million last month compared with $34.2 million a year ago and $36.5 million in September 2020.
Homes are still selling fast.
The average days on the market last month was 52 — down from 53 last year and 71 in September 2020.
There were 154 pending sales at the end of September — down from 185 a year ago and 182 in 2020.
Michelle Wiesman, association president, said, “September maintained the more consumer-friendly inventory availability we’ve seen the last few months, allowing for a more balanced market. We did see quicker movement of the available properties with days on market coming in at 52, the lowest so far in 2022.”
Devin Taylor, president-elect, said, “As expected, the value of homes in our market continues to steadily increase. September came in 7% higher in sold value than last year.”
On the national level, Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist said in a news release, “The direction of mortgage rates — upward or downward — is the prime mover for home buying, and decade-high rates have deeply cut into contract signings.”
He added, “If mortgage rates moderate and the economy continues adding jobs, then home buying should also stabilize.”
But Yun said he expects the economy will remain sluggish throughout the remainder of this year, with mortgage rates rising to close to 7%.
“Only when inflation calms down will we see mortgage rates begin to steady,” he said.
