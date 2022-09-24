The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes nationally dipped in August for the seventh month in a row.
But that wasn’t the case here.
Local Realtors say they saw a very strong month.
A total of 182 houses were sold, up from 162 a year ago and just one below the same month in 2020.
And Devin Taylor, president-elect of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said the $44.2 million total sales last month was “the highest we’ve seen in recorded data of GO REALTORS.”
It was up $7.9 million from August 2021’s $36.29 million and $12.8 million from the $31.4 million sold in 2020.
And there are 240 homes on the market — up from 194 a year ago and 205 in 2020.
The average home was on the market for 62 days — up from 56 last year but still below the 72 days in August 2020.
The median listing price was $229,900, up 23% from a year ago.
All that came in spite of rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to bring inflation down.
More from this section
BankRate.com says the national average interest rate Friday for a 30-year fixed-rate loan was 6.55% — the highest it’s been since November 2008.
“Things are leveling out,” Taylor said. “There’s always a shock at first, but then people begin to adjust.”
He said the local market is still looking strong in September.
“The average sales price is still increasing,” Taylor said.
Michelle Wiesman, president of the association, said, “With 20 more units sold this August than last, our service area is continuing to see a strong market for buying and selling homes. More good news is the increase of available inventory. With more homes on the market, the buyer market is more diverse, and a greater number of people have the opportunity to own a home.”
The National Association of Realtors says that across the country home sales were down 19.9% — 5.99 million homes — from August 2021.
Lawrence Yun, the association’s chief economist, said, “The housing sector is the most sensitive to and experiences the most immediate impacts from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy changes. The softness in home sales reflects this year’s escalating mortgage rates. Nonetheless, homeowners are doing well with near nonexistent distressed property sales and home prices still higher than a year ago.”
He added, “Inventory will remain tight in the coming months and even for the next couple of years. Some homeowners are unwilling to trade up or trade down after locking in historically-low mortgage rates in recent years, increasing the need for more new-home construction to boost supply.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.