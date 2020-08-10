Even the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t cooled the Owensboro real estate market.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association reported Friday that 192 single-family homes were sold here in July — the most in July in more than five years.
Last year, July saw 154 homes sold.
In 2016, the number was 127.
The median price of homes sold here in July was $158,500.
It had been $142,500 a year ago and $120,000 in 2016.
Total sales in July hit $34.3 million — up from $24.4 million last year.
The figure was $16.9 million in 2016.
“Our membership reports being busier than ever,” Karen Gross, association president, said Friday. “And the stats tell the same story.”
She said, “July 2020 was almost $10 million ahead of last year.”
Jason Bellamy, president-elect, said, “Inventory and mortgage rates continue to be at historic lows. Demand is high and homes entering the market are often under contract in just a few days.”
Homes were on the market an average of 71 days last month — down from 77 days a year ago.
National and state figures for July haven’t been released yet.
But both were seeing growth in June.
Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors’ chief economist, said, “The sales recovery is strong, as buyers were eager to purchase homes and properties that they had been eyeing during the shutdown. This revitalization looks to be sustainable for many months ahead as long as mortgage rates remain low and job gains continue.”
Home sales jumped 20.7% nationally between May and June.
But they were still 11.3% below June 2019 — 4.72 million this year and 5.32 million a year earlier.
Yun said, “Home prices rose during the lockdown and could rise even further due to heavy buyer competition and a significant shortage of supply.”
Kentucky REALTORS, the state association, said June saw 5,426 sales in Kentucky — “up a whopping 13% over June of last year.”
It said, “Year-to-date sales climbed to 24,159. This is 1% greater than sales through June of 2019, which peaked at 23,945.”
The state association said, “The median sale price of homes in Kentucky continues to climb. The June median price, up from $183,000 in June 2019, rose 5% to $192,00.”
It said, “Sales volume rebounded strongly, up 45% from (May) — $837.9 million to $1.05 billion. That figure also marks an increase of almost 17% from June of 2019.”
The association added, “The number of homes available on the market hit a record low for the state for the second month in a row. There is now less than 2 months of inventory in Kentucky for the first time since record-keeping began. The figure currently sits at 1.96 months.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
