Daviess County hotels saw an occupancy rate of 59.3% in 2022, according to Smith Travel Research, a national company that tracks such data around the world.
The only year that topped that was 1994 — 29 years ago — with 59.63%.
The average daily room rate climbed 16.6% to an all-time high of $102.49.
And hotels saw revenues rise to an all-time high of $30.86 million — up $4 million over the previous record set a year earlier.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, told his board Tuesday that events at the Owensboro Convention Center created a record number of hotel room nights last year — up 131% from the previous year.
“We should be really proud,” he told the board.
The occupancy rate on weekends reached 67% last year — another all-time high.
Calitri said all but four weekends this year are filled with sporting events.
Chris Gendek, destination development and sports management director for the CVB, said two of those weekends are Thanksgiving and Christmas.
He said he’s working to fill the other two.
The average hotel room last year cost $102.49 a night at the 23 hotels — up from $87.93 a year earlier.
Claude Bacon, vice president at LinGate Hospitality and CVB board chairman, said, “Demand drives prices.”
And there was a lot of demand for hotel rooms in 2022.
July saw the highest occupancy rate at 69%.
June was next at 68.5%.
The CVB is courting more weddings this year to help fill even more rooms.
On April 30, it plans a “wedding sampler” from noon to 6 p.m. where couples can check out the offerings of several venues.
Each participating venue will welcome couples to its location during those hours.
The worst year for the hotels was 2020 with an occupancy rate of 36.9%, an average room rate of $80.80 and total revenues of $15.87 million.
