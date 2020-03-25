Some people have wondered why there has been a shortage of toilet paper in the area since Kimberly-Clark has a plant near Newman.
There are a couple of reasons.
Terry Balluck, company spokesman, said, “Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to sell product directly from any of our manufacturing facilities. I know that our teams are very proud to be helping by making these essential products, and we want to assure consumers that we are working closely with our retail partners and customers to get product back on shelves as quickly as possible.”
Another reason is that the Daviess County facility is part of Kimberly-Clark Professional — the division that makes products for the “away from home” market.
In 1997, there was a toilet paper shortage here after a snowstorm.
At the time, Kimberly-Clark was making up to 130 tons of toilet paper a day at Newman.
But company officials reminded people that the plant didn’t make toilet paper for the home.
Kimberly-Clark came to Owensboro in 1995, buying the Scott Paper Co., which had built the Newman plant a couple of years before.
