Owensboro-area lawmakers said Wednesday they expect the General Assembly will move quickly to provide relief to flood-ravaged portions of eastern Kentucky during the current special session.
Lawmakers spoke about the session early Wednesday, before House and Senate leaders and Gov. Andy Beshear discussed a plan to allocate $212.7 million in funding to repair or rebuild roads and infrastructure and provide assistance to cities, counties and school districts. Funds will be allocated to public utilities and nonprofit groups.
Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, said Wednesday morning that while he hadn’t seen the specifics of the plan, “I know there have been serious, ongoing discussions between the governor and leadership” about providing relief since the flooding occurred.
The plan, Johnson said, won’t be the only relief the region needs as it recovers from July floods.
“I think the package we are going to officer is going to be a good one, and a start,” Johnson said. The plan is meant to address the “immediate needs” of people and communities attempting to recover, Johnson said.
“There were the emergency needs ... and there will be some long-term needs we will revisit” in the 2024 legislative session, Johnson said.
Rep. Scott Lewis, a Hartford Republican and former superintendent of Ohio County Schools, said schools affected by the floods will have multiple needs. For example, students in critically-damaged schools won’t be able to attend classes.
“You’re going to have to have relief on the number of days they attend,” Lewis said. The companion bills, House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1, waive up to 15 attendance days and allow up to 20 days of remote instruction.
School districts with uninhabitable schools will have students displaced to other districts. Lewis said school districts that lost students to flooding will need the state funding they have already budgeted for, based on the district’s projected attendance.
The bill provides education funding relief to eastern Kentucky schools and to western Kentucky school districts affected by the December tornadoes.
In the eastern counties hit by flooding, “there are buildings that won’t be able to be remodeled,” Lewis said. “You’re talking about school districts that have to build new.”
Sen. Matt Castlen, an Owensboro Republican, said he volunteered in eastern Kentucky after the flooding.
“It was some of the worst natural disaster damage I have ever seen, but some of the most resilient people I’ve ever seen in my life,” Castlen said.
Castlen said a major priority will be restoring the damaged and destroyed infrastructure in the region. The work will includes road and highways and repairing water lines, Castlen said.
“I can say, from being out there, in every valley and every holler that got that kind of rain, there is some form of destruction,” Castlen said.
Legislators will move quickly to approve the funding and send a bill to the governor, Johnson said.
“I’m pretty confident we will be done by Friday,” he said.
The bills create the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (EKSAFE) fund. The majority of the money, $200 million, comes primarily from the state’s budget reserve trust fund.
The state has $2.7 billion in reserve funds.
“It’s good we have saved,” said Lewis, who noted the reserve “is higher than it has been in years.
“People say, ‘Why are you saving this much money?’ Here’s why. I’m just thankful we have budgeted conservatively and we have money to help people in times when they really need it.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.