Owensboro-area lawmakers said Wednesday they expect the General Assembly will move quickly to provide relief to flood-ravaged portions of eastern Kentucky during the current special session.

Lawmakers spoke about the session early Wednesday, before House and Senate leaders and Gov. Andy Beshear discussed a plan to allocate $212.7 million in funding to repair or rebuild roads and infrastructure and provide assistance to cities, counties and school districts. Funds will be allocated to public utilities and nonprofit groups.

