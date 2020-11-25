When making his decisions on the newest restrictions, Gov. Andy Beshear left local leaders out in the cold, they say.
On Nov. 18, Beshear announced new restrictions meant to stem the tide of COVID-19 would involve shutting down schools, banning in-person dining and beverage consumption, as well as limiting gatherings.
Prior to the Nov. 18 announcement, Beshear reached out to Kentucky’s mayors and judge-executives, not to garner their opinion or gain insight into the issues affecting their respective cities and counties, but to inform them that new restrictions would be announced. Like the citizens of the commonwealth, elected officials on the state and local levels were left to get the full scope of Beshear’s new restrictions via the governor’s press conference or through the media, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“So far, our only capacity in the eyes of the governor is to enforce,” he said. “There were hundreds of mayors and judge-executives on the meeting last Wednesday and even then, he did not let us know ahead of time what he was planning to do. We had to learn it through the news media. If you want to partner with folks, that is not the way you do it.
“He needed to give us time to prepare and strategize on the local level. He may be talking to some local officials, but I am not aware of it. Apparently, he isn’t bringing state officials into the process either.”
While Mattingly and Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson have received emails from community members asking them to go against the governor’s orders, Mattingly wants to remind everyone that they can’t, he said.
“Mayors and judge-executives do not supersede the powers of the governor,” he said. “I can add to the restrictions, but I cannot weaken the orders of the governor. My hope was that he was going to adopt more of a regional approach, but that didn’t happen.
“I have an obligation to the people of Daviess County. We local elected officials are the ones contacted by people and closest to them and it would be helpful if we had a heads-up on the governor’s plans and the data, and his reasoning to share with our citizens so that they in turn are better informed. I think it would create more buy-in all around.”
Throughout the pandemic, city and county officials have worked in conjunction on all levels to provide PPE and any recourse that they can for the citizens of Owensboro and Daviess County, but that is difficult to do when the governor doesn’t give local government the time to plan and get the word out, Watson said.
“Out of common courtesy it would have been nice to hear what he was thinking and that they believe they are following the science and data,” Watson said. “Especially given that it is local officials that take the heat for his decisions. Even if we don’t always agree, it is important that we are all on the same page and him being open with us and giving us time to plan locally would be huge, especially given that we are expected to enforce his orders.
“I don’t think it would hurt a bit to give us a heads-up, especially as we work to develop our own local programs to quickly aid those businesses and citizens that are most affected by this pandemic and the restrictions handed down by the governor’s office.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
