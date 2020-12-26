Liquor stores are preparing for the sell of package alcohol on Sundays in Madisonville following the approval of an ordinance by the Madisonville City Council this week.
Council members voted 4-2 to allow Sunday sales of alcohol by the package from noon to midnight. The Sunday sales ordinance also will increase the hours that Madisonville restaurants and service clubs can sell alcohol by the drink from noon to midnight on Sundays. The ordinance also introduced a $25 increase for special, temporary licenses per event increasing the fee from $75 to $100.
Lynn Ellison, who owns Liquor Stop 2, and other liquor stores in places like Beaver Dam and Central City, said the plan is to be open from noon to 8 p.m.
“We will absolutely be open,” said Ellison. “We will be open from noon to 8 p.m. every Sunday. The only day we close is Christmas. We don’t have to be but we choose to. We will definitely take advantage of it. The bottom line is, are you in the 20th century or in 1950?”
Ellison said his Madisonville store is one of the few stores he owns that is not open on Sundays.
“Every place around is selling on Sundays now,” he said. “I’m glad to see them do it. I think it is a move in the right direction for everyone.”
Councilman Adam Townsend, who introduced the ordinance, said a main competition for liquor store owners in Madisonville is the Wal-mart in Hanson that does sell packaged alcohol on Sundays.
Ellison said his Liquor Store 2 is one of the stores located closer to Hanson.
“We are the closest store to them and they don’t help, but when we can’t be open on Sundays, then it is not just Walmart,” said Ellison. “The Ideal Market sells the most beers they sell all week on Sundays. The Love’s Store sells more beer, so it is not just Wal-mart. Everybody thinks it is just liquor but beer is 50% of our business, and there are probably 50 places to buy beer in Madisonville. It is going to be convenient for everybody, and I’m proud of the council for doing it and glad they did.”
Ellison said it is hard to find places that do not sell packaged alcohol on Sundays now.
“Just to give a reference, Owensboro sells on Sunday, Paducah sells on Sunday. It is hard to find somebody that doesn’t sell on Sunday anymore,” he said.
Eric Fulkerson, who owns Beer Wine Liquor Outlet in Madisonville and has been vocal about his support for Sunday sales in the past, said he is preparing for the store to be operational on Sundays.
“We will be open noon to 9 p.m. starting out,” he said.
Another ordinance regarding the increase of the liquor license fee from 4% to 5% died Monday in a 3-3 deadlock vote. Owners like Fulkerson said he was against the fee increase.
“It works out on both ends for us for now,” he said.
The ordinance appeared in the Wednesday edition of The Messenger, which, according to Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue, allows the new law to take effect immediately.
