The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana chapter of Make-A-Wish announced that it granted the largest number of wishes throughout the country for 2021.

Lisa Reeves, senior advancement officer for Make-A-Wish, said it was a huge feat for the chapter and the organization, especially in the face of a global pandemic that created some difficulties in the wish-granting process.

“It was very surprising because of the pandemic; 2020 was a really different year for us, because we weren’t able to grant a lot of wishes due to safety concerns — a lot of our wishes involve travel,” she said. “Over the course of that period during the pandemic, we had a lot of wish kids reimagine their wishes from travel wishes to other types of wishes — things that we could grant safely.”

Reeves noted that one of the big reasons for the OKI chapter granting the largest number of wishes is that there are 14 children’s hospitals within its service area, one of the highest throughout the organization. That means the chapter receives a large number of referrals each year.

The OKI chapter granted 539 wishes last year, which, while not the all-time highest, is still an impressive number, Reeves said, considering the restrictions the organization was facing while trying to ensure wishes continued to be granted.

“We had to innovate a lot during COVID,” she said. “We didn’t want to stop granting wishes, because the kids really need the wishes and need them now. But there was only so much we could do with pandemic restrictions, and ensuring the safety of our wish kids is our top priority.”

The OKI chapter has granted around 19,000 wishes since it was founded in 1983.

Reeves said the chapter is working on ramping back up now that COVID-19 cases have diminished significantly in the area, which will enable it to grant more wishes to more kids.

She said there are about 2,000 children in the OKI chapter area waiting to have wishes fulfilled, 80 of whom are in the western Kentucky area, including seven in Daviess County.

“Those are kids that have determined what their wish will be and are in the process of having those wishes granted,” she said. “That’s where funding … is so very important.

“These wishes really give the children something to look forward to. When they get referred for a wish, it means they have what we consider to be a critical illness. It helps them get through their treatments a lot better and, really, just gives the family a break to think about something else other than having to go to the hospital and go for more treatments.”

The chapter has several upcoming fundraisers planned to help cover the expenses associated with granting the wishes, including the Cromwell Media Request-A-Thon on Friday on 94.7 WBIO during World Wish Day, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., listeners can request songs in exchange for donations. The goal is to raise $30,000, with all of the funds going to help Make-A-Wish grant more life-changing wishes for Owensboro and western Kentucky kids with critical illnesses.

Anyone wishing to make a request or send a donation can do so online by visiting donate.onecause.com/cromwell/donate.

“The need is there,” Reeves said. “We just need to have the funding to grant the wishes.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360