Jerry Feldpausch, of Jader’s Kettle Corn, said that after retiring from a career in the hospitality industry, the last thing he expected to be do was spend his days popping up batches of the beloved sweet popcorn, but opportunity knocked.
When his brother, Jader, decided to get into the kettle corn business in San Antonio, Texas, to supply the snack during an NCAA tournament, he recruited his grandsons to assist during the event. When Jader’s grandsons decided they had popped their last kernel when the weekend concluded, Feldpausch was contacted by his brother.
“So he is stuck with all of this equipment down in San Antonio, and I had just retired and didn’t have much to do, and he called me up and asked me if I wanted to do this,” Feldpausch said. “I said, ‘Jader, I don’t think that I can see myself standing on a street corner selling popcorn,’ and he said, ‘oh just try it.’ ”
Jader hauled the kettle corn operation from Texas to Owensboro, and Feldpausch received his tutorial in the parking lot of Owensboro’s Days Inn, which Feldpausch had managed for several years before retiring.
While he doesn’t remember exactly how long he’s been popping up batches of kettle corn, Feldpausch does remember his initial outing.
“My first gig that year was the Daviess County Fair,” Feldpausch said. “I took several people out there, and I am here to tell you, I fell in love with it. I took to it like a fish to water.”
Feldpausch can often be found at his kettle corn stand in the parking lot of the Super America at Frederica Street and Hill Avenue, popping up his beloved kettle corn one batch at a time for his customers to enjoy.
“The sales is the easiest part,” he says with a smile. “The difficult part is behind the scenes. Going to pick up the seed, the sugar, all the ingredients. Cleaning your equipment and making sure that everything is in good shape.”
Feldpausch said all kettle corn starts out with three ingredients, popping corn, oil and sugar, but he does not care to elaborate on his own kettle corn recipe. Each batch of his kettle corn starts out by warming up his 86-quart popper with a propane-powered flame before adding in the ingredients.
“You have a minute and 27 seconds before it will be hot enough to pop,” he said.
Rather than stir the kettle corn by hand, Feldpausch uses an automatic stirrer designed and built by a late friend who worked as a machinist.
“I have an aluminum paddle in my trailer there in case this fails, but before I had this, I was mixing the popcorn with that paddle,” Feldpausch said. “My friend, he saw how tough it was, and he said, ‘Jerry, let’s make an automatic stirrer,’ and that is what we did.”
After the kettle corn finishes popping, it is dumped out of the kettle with a loud clang and into an awaiting metal bowl. Feldpausch then spreads the sweet treat out over a metal table to separate any unpopped kernels from his “primo kettle corn” before adding a dash of salt and bagging it up to sell.
While he does not work a set schedule, Feldpausch said he can usually be found during weekdays and at select events around Owensboro.
“Mother Nature has a lot to do with when I pop,” he said. “Sometimes the heat is bearable, but with the humidly, you can’t bag it. With high humidify, it clumps up on you, and it gets sticky, it even affects the popping process. It won’t explode.”
As for for his customer base, Feldpausch said people come from all around to pick up a bag or two — or 10, as a loyal customer from Dale, Indiana, did this week.
“Of course my kettle corn is well looked after,” he said with a grin.
