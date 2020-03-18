The museums in Owensboro have announced they will be shuttering their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owensboro Museum of Fine Art Executive Director Mary Bryan Hood said the museum will be closed temporarily and a reopening will be contingent upon the recommendations from state and local officials.
The OMFA has a spring break scheduled from March 31 through April 3, and Hood said at this time “it looks like we will be canceling the camp.”
“However, if things change and some of the guidelines and recommendations are lifted before that time, we would proceed with it,” Hood said. “At this juncture, it appears that might not be the case.”
The museum had already closed its children’s interactive galleries as a precaution, and that like most other entities in and around Owensboro “we are just on hold like everyone else until we see what is the outcome, and what’s the next big step,” Hood said.
The Owensboro Museum of Science History has also closed temporarily, which includes the cancellation of all spring break programming that was scheduled in the coming weeks, according to Kathy Olson, OMSH.
The OMSH is also going by the recommendations from the governor and health departments, and the Centers for Disease Control, Olson said, and officials at the museum of continuing the monitor the public health situation and re-open when it’s safe to do so.
The OMSH has also been in contact with people who have scheduled events or birthday parties, or who have rented any spaces at the facility.
“We are working toward offering online options for students at this time,” Olson said.
She encouraged families who are working on non-traditional instruction at this time to contact her if they have history or museum-related questions by email at kolson@owensboromuseum.org.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has also closed to the public, including all educational programming like Saturday lessons, according to Carly Smith, Bluegrass Museum marketing director.
Smith said the museum is also monitoring local, state, and federal guidelines, like most all other public entities. They also have plans for students in the near future.
“We’re trying to perhaps be creative with some distance learning options for our Saturday lessons with our education director Randy Lanham,” Smith said, adding that updates on that will be coming soon.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
