Local necrotizing fasciitis survivor starts national foundation

In November 2006, Tim Hayden woke with flu-like symptoms.
His son, T.J., encouraged him to go to the emergency department, but that request fell on deaf ears. Hayden wanted to tough it out at home.
After all, it was just the flu, he thought.
Then, Hayden noticed red streaks running up his left arm and across his torso. They were starting to radiate down his right arm.
He agreed to go to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where an infectious disease specialist diagnosed Hayden with necrotizing fasciitis. The rare bacterial infection is commonly referred to as the “flesh-eating disease.”
The possibility of amputating his left arm loomed large that day.
However, after multiple surgeries and extensive treatments, Hayden regained about 95% of the function in his left arm and hand.
“I survived,” he said. “I am here, and I hope that my story may help someone else.”
To create more awareness about the rare disease, Hayden became the co-founder and CEO of the Necrotizing Fasciitis Foundation, which started operating in October 2017. NFF is based in Owensboro with branches in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Katy, Texas.
The nonprofit exists to advocate for survivors and their families and to educate the public about the infection.
Necrotizing fasciitis affects up to 1,200 people nationwide annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There is no cure.
“Even with treatment, up to one in three people ... die from the infection,” the CDC reports.
Hayden knows of only two other survivors in Owensboro.
Hayden’s infection entered through a superficial scratch on one of his knuckles.
“They caught mine really early,” he said.
He credits that with his success in healing.
Before starting the Necrotizing Fasciitis Foundation, Hayden and two other survivors — one from Texas and another from New York — created an online support group for survivors in 2016.
“It filled up so quick we were astounded,” he said.
Within the first six months, more than 900 people worldwide had joined the Facebook group.
Today, that number has climbed to more than 1,600.
“It grows every day,” Hayden said recently. “I just added two people this morning.”
On Oct. 24, the foundation will host its second 5k walk-run. Because of COVID-19, the upcoming event is virtual.
The price to join is $34 per person. To register for the event, go to www.necfasc.org.
For more information about the virtual walk-run, contact Hayden by email at tim@necfasc.org or call 270-929-1768.
To learn more about the infection, go to cdc.gov or www.necfasc.org.
