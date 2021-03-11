Truth Outreach, Inc. partnered with Green River District Health Department on Wednesday to have a single-day vaccine site near Kendall Perkins Park.
Truth Outreach President Mike Johnson said the nonprofit’s mission is to assist low-income families in the community by helping to provide food, clothing and personal hygiene products, as well as directing individuals in need to other available community resources.
The single-day vaccine site was at Gospel Community Church on Ninth Street.
The nonprofit partnered with the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance and H. L. Neblett Community Center last week to go door-to-door in the neighborhood discussing vaccine safety and effectiveness, and registering individuals for a vaccine appointment at the church.
A representative with GRDHD said there were about 35 individuals registered to receive a vaccine Wednesday and eight GRDHD employees present to help administer the shots.
“This is wonderful,” Johnson said. “To be able to collaborate and work together with the Green River District Health Department is making it easy for folks to be able to get the vaccine, and that’s what we want. We want to make it accessible to everybody in the community.”
Johnson said the Kendall Perkins Park neighborhood was the point of focus because that portion of the community is sometimes underserved.
“Sometimes, they maybe get left out, so we didn’t want that. We want to make sure that we give the opportunity for everybody in the community to get the vaccine,” he said.
Johnson particularly thanked GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton and Gospel Community Church Pastor Danny Hinton for helping organize the event and for understanding the importance of getting the community vaccinated.
“It’s about saving lives,” he said. “This virus — this pandemic, it’s devastated a lot of folks. My heart and prayers go out to all of those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic and we want to make sure that people know that the vaccine is safe.”
Owensboro resident Dana Flaspoehler was at the church Wednesday to receive a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Flaspoehler said she was encouraged to get the vaccine by her employer, but her main motivation was to again be able to visit a family member in California.
“My driving force was to be able to go visit my daughter that I have not seen in over a year,” she said. “So now that I’m getting the single shot, I can go in June … I’m super excited.”
Flaspoehler said she does not live in the neighborhood, but heard about the vaccine event from her brother-in-law who is a preacher at the church.
“I think it’s a blessing that they’re able to do this here,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
