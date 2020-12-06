Area nonprofit organizations received significant donations for Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, including Wendell Foster, Kentucky Wesleyan College and Girls Inc.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement aimed at helping benefit non-profit organizations and encouraging people to give back.
Kentucky Wesleyan College exceeded its goal by more than $125,000 according to an announcement from the school. KWC received a total of $312,392 on Tuesday. Since the schools began participating in Giving Tuesday in 2015, it has received at least $1.13 million in donations.
School officials said 292 donors gave to the college in the 24-hour time frame, and 68 of those were donations of at least $1,000.
“There are no words to accurately express our appreciation of the support provided by alumni, faculty, staff and friends,” said President Thomas Mitzel in an announcement. “We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by so many in this unusual year, but yet again donors have showcased their belief in our mission.”
Wendell Foster raised $28,545 on Giving Tuesday, which will be used to renovate its Green Therapy Facility that provides occupational, speech and physical therapy to children and adults with disabilities. Wendell Foster set a goal of $50,000.
The project, according to an announcement from chief executive officer Doug Hoyt, will cost nearly $500,000.
“In an unprecedented way, you showed your generosity to us and the mission that we serve,” said Hoyt in an announcement. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity, not just on Giving Tuesday, but throughout the entire year.”
Girls Inc. of Owensboro raised about $10,000 on Tuesday, according to Chief Executive Officer Tish Osborne. Girls Inc. helps to provide educational opportunities to girls ages 6-18.
Osborne said every dollar donated will go toward helping pay for operating the onsite Learning Academy, which assists with virtual learning for Girls Inc. members.
“The full-day onsite assistance with virtual learning for all of our members is part of our continual shift this year to meet the needs of the girls, families and schools,” she said. “I tear up thinking about how hard my staff has worked to help girls ... It hasn’t been easy but has been worth it.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
