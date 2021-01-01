Owensboro resident Matthew Beatty and other volunteers planned to give out hot meals in English Park on New Year’s Eve.
Beatty began his organization, Tiny’s Food Pantry, Blessing Box and Hot Meals last month, handing out hot meals to those in need just before Christmas Day.
Beatty said he plans to continue giving away meals to homeless and senior citizens in need in English Park. He said the next event will likely be later this month.
Beatty said at the first event, he was able to distribute about 20 meals with the help of a few volunteers. For New Year’s Eve, he said he hoped to give out 100.
He said he chose English Park, on Woodford Avenue, because of the significant homeless population in that area.
Beatty said he has been volunteering in the community for the last six years. He said he started a blessing box around a month ago for anyone needy to pick up donated items. After the success with that, he said he decided to start serving hot meals as well.
Beatty said he came up with the idea when his church had to stop dispersing hot meals to those in need due to the pandemic. He said he knew there was still a need in the community, especially with rising unemployment due to COVID-19.
“There are more people without jobs and that need extra food and they can’t afford it or they’re low income or the food prices went up,” he said.
Currently, the organization is in its beginning stages with just five volunteers, but Beatty said he hopes to see it grow.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
