Grow in Grace, a local charity organization, helped give 69 Easter baskets to children and families living in Hope Haven and New Life Transitional Living homes.
A Facebook page called Grow in Grace was started by Owensboro resident Ami Hunt near the end of last year to spotlight local organizations and shelters in the Owensboro area and help anyone in need find available resources in the community.
The organization now has begun spotlighting specific organizations or projects each month, according to Melissa Collier with Grow in Grace, to give back to the community.
With Easter fast approaching, Grow in Grace decided to spotlight Hope Haven and New Life by gifting Easter baskets to kids living at the facilities.
Grow in Grace also provided hygiene and cleaning products, toiletries, bed sets, toilet paper and snacks, Collier said.
“It’s just an organization that was kind of tucked under the rug … we just kind of wanted to spotlight them and let people know there are resources out there that people might not know about,” Collier said.
Hope Haven and New Life began in Owensboro about two years ago by co-owners Jonathan Sheriff and Josh Philips.
The organization provides transitional housing for individuals pursuing sobriety and coming out of treatment centers, according to Sheriff.
Sheriff said he and Philips decided to begin the transitional housing program after they became homeless following graduation from a recovery program.
“Me and my partner, we’re both in long-term recovery. He’s eight years sober and I’m coming up on seven years sober,” he said.
Transitional homes are vital, he said, to help individuals rebuild their lives while transitioning into sobriety.
The housing program currently includes six facilities with the capacity for housing 75 individuals, both men and women, as well as a “Daddy and Me” program that enables fathers to have their children live or stay with them in the homes.
The program also assists its clients with obtaining employment and reaching certain goals, Sheriff said.
“We just try to work with them from day one to just do whatever we can to get them back up on their feet,” he said. “That’s the goal, help them transition back into life.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
