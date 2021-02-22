The Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, formerly Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro, has entered into its 60th year serving the Owensboro community, according to Dr. Geoffrey Hulse.
The center recently underwent its name change, Hulse said, to better reflect its growing practice and set itself apart from other practices.
“It started as general orthopedics and since then, we’ve branched out,” Hulse said. “We want people to know we’re really focused on the patient and providing a level of care that’s specific to their needs.”
The center was founded about 60 years ago as a small general orthopedic practice and has since grown into a community staple for orthopedic and sports medicine, according to a press release from the practice.
The center specializes in a variety of areas, including elbow, hand, wrist and shoulder care, foot and ankle care, hip and knee care, joint replacement and revision, orthopedic trauma, pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine.
Hulse said some typical services offered by the center are evaluation for injuries, trauma care, casting, bracing, physical and occupational therapy.
“While we have a new name, we are still the same exceptional team,” said Dr. Charles Milem, Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine practice president and board-certified orthopedic surgeon in the press release. “We are excited to continue our mission to provide excellence in orthopedic care that is focused on our patients under a new name that we feel better reflects our team’s commitment and level of expertise.”
