Pastor Yasmel Reyes of Madisonville First United Methodist Church fell in love with God and the church when he was a kid in Cuba.
As a young child, his mother was very religious, taking him to church three or four times a week. When their church’s service would end around 11 p.m., she would carry him for two hours back to their house.
“I was born in a Christian home. I was involved in the church. At seven-years-old, I started preaching,” Reyes said. “You know how kids play, ‘I can be a doctor someday?’ I was playing about being a pastor one day.”
At seven, he helped in different areas in his church. At 15, he became a missionary for the Methodist Church of Cuba. Wednesday afternoon, Reyes told his story to the Madisonville Lions Club.
“I started really young. When you know the only thing you want to do is that, you know,” he said.
While being in ministry, Reyes has also pursued his passion for technology. In Cuba, he was an information technology engineer and the chief administrator of the network for the country’s third-largest company.
“What is Cuba, really? What does it mean to live in Cuba?” he asked. “My salary was $10 a month. I think the main issue we have in Cuba is the government. It’s hard and difficult to live there.”
It was difficult to survive as well, he said.
“My stepfather is a doctor, and he’s a genius. He was a nurse first, then he went to medical school and is even a teacher in a doctor school, but his salary is $40 a month. He doesn’t even have a bicycle, and he’s a genius,” Reyes said. “But this is our country. Everything in Cuba has a black market — if you work in a gas station, you will steal gas and you will sell it. No matter what, this happens with everything.”
Reyes said the Cuban government controls the news, radio and T.V.
“The only thing they want to do is pretend everything is okay, that everything is perfect,” he said. “They are the kind of government where they can send donations to Puerto Rico to help and send thousands and thousands of dollars, and at the same time doesn’t have food for their kids. But, outside, they need everything to look great. It’s not important for them if our country’s dying — it’s important that it looks good to others.”
With the rise of technology, Reyes said times are changing. When Fidel Castro was in charge, it was easy to manipulate people, he said.
“Now, you give them the internet, information — people can see the truth, and who you are. This is why every day more people are trying to do something,” he said. “But, the good thing is not everything is bad. Because we don’t have resources, we learn to be close to God, and we learn to depend on God and survive with faith.”
The process of coming to the United States took a long time, said Reyes.
“My father-in-law, he’s been an American citizen for 20 years,” he said. “For us, it was simple, it took time, but it was a legal process for us. It took three years, and it was a long process.”
Once Reyes, along with his wife and daughter, arrived in states, they lived in New York for the first year. After this, they moved to Louisville, where he worked for both Amazon and the United Methodist Church.
“I started a church in Louisville, and we were looking for a place. The Methodist church provided a building to use,” he said. “First United, here in Madisonville, had been looking for a Spanish minister to start something because Madisonville doesn’t have any Hispanic churches, we have one in Sebree, but not one here that meets weekly.”
Reyes is a pastoral associate at First United Methodist in Madisonville and serves the church through adult discipleship, outreach to the community and leads their Spanish-language ministries.
“Honestly, in most parts of Cuba, we are happy. Even when we don’t know what we will eat the next day. We are happy because we know God is with us,” he said. “Remember, no matter what happens with you, God is in control. It’s not about your strengths. It’s not about your resources. God is enough.”
The church’s bilingual Hope Alive service is at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:45 p.m. on Wednesdays in the church’s gymnasium. If you have questions about the service, call 270-821-5735 for more information.
