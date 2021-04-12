Owensboro’s real estate market is no longer “red hot.”
It’s moved into “white hot” territory this spring.
Last month, local Realtors sold 152 houses. That’s the best March in more than five years and up from 140 houses a year ago.
The median price of those homes was $165,000 — up from just $147,450 in 2020.
The total sales were $28.8 million in March, compared with $22.4 million last year.
A year ago, the average home was on the market for 84 days. Last month, it was sold in 63 days.
What’s going on?
Part of it is the lack of inventory.
A year ago, there were 293 homes on the market here. In March, there were only 137.
That’s the lowest number of houses on the market here in more than five years.
In 2019, there were 342 houses for sale here in March.
It was 362 in 2018, 342 in 2017 and 335 in 2016.
The local market is starting to behave like something on the West Coast.
“For the first time in my nine years in real estate, I’m seeing multiple offers on anything under $300,000,” Blake Hayden of the Blake Hayden Group said Friday. “And many of them are selling at between 3% and 5% above the listing price.”
“Inventory is still very low,” Karen Gross, a Century 21 agent, said of the rising prices. “Interest rates — in the low 3%s — are driving sales. People can afford more house when interest rates are this low.”
She said, “Sellers are getting in the upper 90%s of their asking price. I had one house that had five offers in less than 24 hours. It sold for more than the asking price and it was a house with less than 1,000 square feet.”
Gross said, “Property is selling right away once it’s listed. But it has to be within the appraised value” for banks to approve the loan.
“There’s an incredible demand for homes,” said Tyler Shookman, an agent with L. Steve Castlen Realtors. “For every listing I’ve sold, I’ve had multiple offers on 90% of them. They’re selling for above the asking price.”
He said, “I’m seeing a lot of people from big cities who are now working from home permanently. They’re looking for reasonably priced cities with great amenities.”
Shookman said, “I’ve had them from Nashville, Cincinnati, New Jersey. They want affordable homes in cities with great amenities. If you can work from home, why pay $3,000 a month when you can pay half that here?”
He said, “Some of these are people with connections to the area who moved to the big cities to make more money. And now, they can come back to the area and continue to make the bigger money. We’re a perfect big small town.”
Shookman said, “We’re so blessed in Owensboro with great amenities like the bluegrass museum, RiverPark Center, the convention center and everything that’s going on downtown. I’m so proud to show off Owensboro. And it’s always great to see it through someone else’s eyes.”
It’s a seller’s market in Owensboro this spring and local Realtors are hoping that helps put more homes on the market.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
