With the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision on Wednesday to side with a Pennsylvania cheerleader who was punished for vulgar posts made to social media while she was off-campus, local school districts weighed in on what their rules and limitations are for students and their behavior online.
The Supreme Court ruled that the Pennsylvania school district violated the student’s First Amendment rights when they punished her for statements she made via Snapchat. The student, Brandi Levy, who was a freshman at that time of the post, was venting in the rant: “F- — school, f- — softball, f- — cheer, f- — everything,” according to the Washington Post.
Jared Revlett, spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools who also serves on the district’s safety team, said that this SCOTUS decision essentially does not change anything for the school system.
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said that it is the intention of school system officials to honor and abide by the law, and if the SCOTUS’ ruling means DCPS has to change some policies, it will to ensure student rights are protected.
Revlett and Robbins both said that currently both school systems do not punish students for what they say in any online platforms, unless it is a direct threat to an individual or a school building.
That is why, they both said, district officials encourage parents of students to be vigilant with what and who their students are engaging with on social media.
If a student is doing something illegal on a social media platform, but it does not impact the school system in any way, “that’s not our responsibility,” Revlett said.
“If they are out there saying, ‘I’m going to beat up Johnny on Tuesday in the cafeteria,’ that might be something that we may need to address,” he said.
Robbins said DCPS officials are sometimes asked by parents of students to intervene when it comes to online incidences, but the school system is reluctant to do so.
“Students have the right to free speech, and that’s a strong right in this country,” he said. “That’s something we will abide by without question.”
Revlett said a student venting his or her frustrations isn’t illegal.
“Students, even though they are under the age of 18, they still have the same First Amendment rights as anyone else,” he said.
Both school systems will and do intervene when online incidences become criminal, or threatening, at which point law enforcement becomes involved.
If something criminal does occur, or a student or staff member, or building, has been targeted, OPS and DCPS have systems in place to address specific situations. If threats occur during school hours, depending on the situation, protocols are enacted to ensure student safety is first and foremost, whether that means an evacuation or a lockdown.
Families are always encouraged to reach out to school officials if they are concerned about something taking place online. Both districts also use the STOP Tipline on their websites, owensboro.kyschools.us and daviess.kyschools.us, that individuals can use anonymously.
An email to officials with the Owensboro Catholic Schools system was not immediately returned at presstime.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
