Officials from Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools all said Friday they are keeping face mask requirements for students and staff in place.
On Thursday, state lawmakers finalized a bill that overturned Gov. Andy Beshear and the state Department of Education’s mandates that students wear masks. State lawmakers also approved millions of dollars in funding for COVID-19 relief, with a stated priority that some of the money be available for “test to stay” COVID testing at schools.
The city, county and Catholic school systems put their mask requirements in place before Beshear or the Department of Education issued their mandates. The bill passed by lawmakers in this week’s special session does not prohibit school districts from adopting their own mask policies.
Keith Osborne, chief operating officer for OCS, said the district will keep the mask mandate in place “for the foreseeable future.”
“We were hoping to do something different by Labor Day,” but COVID-19 case numbers remain high, Osborne said.
Daviess County is in the “red” zone in COVID transmission, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.
“We learned from our experience last year and this year that masks keep our students in school safely,” Osborne said.
There’s no deadline or timetable to remove the mask requirement, Osborne said. The school district monitors COVID numbers weekly, Osborne said.
“We’re hopeful, by the end of October, things will start improving,” Osborne said.
In a written statement, DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said: “We have seen clear evidence that without masking, our quarantine numbers would be at least twice our current rates.”
The county schools will keep the mask requirement in place, and will reevaluate after Oct. 22.
“Our goal — which we know is shared by parents, guardians and all members of our community — is to continue to provide in-person teaching and learning with a minimum of disruptions, including quarantines, classroom/school closures and alternative schedules,” the DCPS statement says. “We believe masking and vaccinations for eligible individuals have been key elements in achieving this goal.”
Robbins said other school districts in Kentucky and Indiana that made masks optional had quarantines very quickly.
“It was a matter of two or three days, and it forced their hands to make a change,” Robbins said in an interview Friday afternoon.
While the school district received a few complaints about the mask requirement when it was announced, the majority of people have been supportive, Robbins said.
After being in school for about a month, school officials have “quite bit of evidence” masks are effective in reducing transmission of COVID, Robbins said.
Jared Revlett, public information officer for OPS, said the bill lawmakers passed “gives the authority back to school districts, and we are going to continue to require mask universally for the time being, because the numbers are so high.”
The requirement can be adapted as needed, Revlett said.
“Families are understanding why we have this in place,” Revlett said. “Our families understand being in class is more important than arguing whether masks work.”
Officials from all three districts said the would evaluate other provisions passed into law during the session, and would decide in the future whether to pursue a “test to stay” plan.
“Test to stay” would allow students who are not showing COVID symptoms to remain in school after a possible exposure by taking a COVID test.
“That will be conversation we will have with the health department,” Revlett said. A test to stay program “would eliminate the need to quarantine altogether, unless you’re showing symptoms.”
Osborne said OCS officials would study legislature’s work over the next several days.
“If there are things we can do that benefit students and staff, we’d want to take the opportunity to do so,” Osborne said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
