Andy Ball, director of the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, said the county is preparing for White Flag warming sheltering, if needed.
“(It appears) we will (have it) Thursday through at least Sunday night …,” he said.
White Flag criteria is defined as “any winter night between November through March that is 15 degrees (Fahrenheit) or below wind chill, or below air temperature,” Ball said.
Sheltering takes place at the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., which was utilized earlier this year when the weather turned frigid cold.
“So far, we’ve had four nights (between November and December) of White Flag this year,” he said, “and we sheltered a total of 48 people.”
Harry Pedigo, executive director of the Pitino Shelter and St. Benedict’s, said the shelters will have extra beds on White Flag nights.
“We already knew we’d have more White Flag nights this week,” he said.
Pedigo said the homeless population in the county does not exceed the amount of space available at the shelters.
“We may have 10 people leave and nine more come in,” he said. “It’s an ebb and flow. Some may choose to not stay in a shelter.”
The shelters are 24 hours, meaning they no longer require residents to leave during the day.
Pedigo said the shelters are open to almost anyone during White Flag nights.
“We will waive the bans, unless it’s due to violence, in order to get them placed,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for those who need it.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
