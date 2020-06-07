Local, state officials discuss importance of mental heath when students come back to school

Educators at the state and local level have been discussing the importance of prioritizing the mental health of students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, their summer breaks and in the fall when schools reopen.
The Kentucky Department of Education has advised school districts across the commonwealth to be prepared for seeing an increase in learning, behavioral and emotional issues from more students. For many students, KDE officials say, social distancing and NTI during the coronavirus closures and shutdowns were traumatic, and schools need to be ready to handle increases in emotional and behavioral challenges.
Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said the extended closures have had a “tremendous impact” on all family members.
“It is our hope at the department that this guidance will help districts think through the challenges they may face this fall and be ready to provide the services Kentucky’s students will need to succeed and thrive in this challenging environment,” Brown said.
KDE has issued guidance for districts to consider for supporting student and staff wellness when schools reopen. Included in the document are methods for ensuring schools are friendly, welcoming, helpful, non-judgmental and caring; transitions during the first weeks of reopening; and incorporating brain and body breaks into daily lessons.
The full report that was shared with school districts and families can be viewed online at education.ky.gov, or by visiting the direct link https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYDE/bulletins/28d807d.
Officials also said that school likely won’t be the same in the fall, and that part of content coursework should include psychologically supportive lessons.
District social workers from the Owensboro Public Schools and the Daviess County Public Schools districts have also been discussing how classrooms will be different. Not only will there be physical changes to how students interact socially, there will also be a focus on mental health. Some of the latter was already in the works due to funding each of the districts received through the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative Project Prevent Safe Place grant.
The five-year federally funded grant focuses on supporting schools as they build a new, sustainable mental health support system to target all students at the appropriate level, according to GRREC.
The grant’s purpose is to increase a district’s ability to identify, assess and serve students dealing with violence, trauma and anxiety in an effort to reduce later violent acts. Along with inserting nine mental health professionals in participating districts, school counselor roles will be restructured over the five years so that they will be spending 80% of their time providing direct services to students. Districts will also be partnering with community mental health organizations to offer more services, according to GRREC.
The grant serves 121 schools and impacts 54,700 students in 13 school districts. Participating districts also include Muhlenberg County Schools and Ohio County Schools.
Summer Bell, OPS district social worker, said the district is working on increasing services for students, from educating teachers and staff on how to recognize and help students in need to collaborating with community partners.
“We are even looking at increasing the family engagement piece right now, and trying to get families more involved and more educated on how to interact with students who are in need,” Bell said.
She has noticed in the weeks students were out of the classroom doing non-traditional instruction work from home that anxiety has been on the rise with students, teachers and families.
“The fear of the unknown is troublesome,” she said. “The excessive worry and some sadness. Even with the school work, the change in routine. We have been focusing a lot of coping mechanisms with anxiety, trying to establish a routine, breathing techniques and mindfulness.”
Mindfulness is something that Christina Dalton, DCPS district social worker, spends a lot of time teaching.
Dalton said mental health is more important now than ever because of the isolation and worry that has been felt globally.
One good thing she thinks will come out of this pandemic is the stigma on mental health is slowly beginning to dissolve. With telehealth services readily available, Dalton said people are taking advantage of counseling and therapy from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.
“Staying in touch with doctors, therapists and friends is very important right now,” she said. “Practicing things like that are good for your self-care.”
She also said being in the present moment, or mindfulness, is something she has been discussing a lot with students, teachers, staff and parents.
“Also making sure you are coping in positive ways,” she said, regarding anxiety and stress. “If watching Netflix is what helps you, do that. If it’s gardening, do that. Eating well, getting good sleep, exercising, these are all important things. On the other hand, we also will begin to see a rise, I think, in negative coping mechanisms like alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
