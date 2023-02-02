SUVCW PIC 1

Linda Brewer, left, and her husband Spencer Brewer, senior vice commander of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War’s Camp Calhoun, hold a replica display of the 17th Kentucky Infantry Regiment’s flag Monday at the McLean County Courthouse.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | McLean County News

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War’s Camp Calhoun will be hosting its winter meeting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the McLean County History Museum & Regional Family Research Center.

Highlights of the meeting, which will be open to the public, will include member Derrick Lindow previewing his new book, “We Shall Conquer or Die: Partisan Warfare in 1862 Western Kentucky,” and the replica display of the 17th Kentucky Infantry Regiment’s flag made by Spencer Brewer, the senior vice commander’s, wife Linda Brewer.

