Last year was a great year for tourism in Daviess County, a report from the Kentucky Department of Tourism said this week.
Visitors spent an estimated $244.63 million here in 2022, the report said.
Numbers for 2020 and 2021 aren’t counted because of COVID.
In 2020, the state reported tourists spent $228.49 million here in 2019.
That was up $9.97 million from a year earlier.
Claude Bacon, chairman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau and president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said, “This all-time high economic impact is proof that our partnership and collaboration with the city, county, attractions, hotels and many other partners” is working.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said the numbers are especially good because Owensboro is not on an interstate and gets little pass-through traffic.
“We’re an event town,” he said. “We have to create events to bring people to town.”
The report said tourism creates 1,953 jobs in Daviess County and labor income of $58.02 million a year.
Calitri said the 2022 numbers are a result of a “COVID bounce.”
Many conventions, meetings and events were postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When they came back last year, people were ready to get out and do things again.
Calitri said Daviess County hotels saw an occupancy rate of 59.3% in 2022, according to Smith Travel Research, a national company that tracks such data around the world.
The only year that topped that was 1994 — 29 years ago — with 59.63% when there were fewer hotels in town.
“This year, we’ve consistently had more events,” Calitri said. “We’re right on pace with last year. Hotel occupancy rates drive economic impact.”
Jeff Esposito, who manages the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter, told Owensboro city commissioners earlier this month that both facilities had strong fiscal years in 2022-23.
He said the convention center earned $155,300 more in revenue than anticipated and the Sportscenter took in $104,000 more than budgeted.
All of that contributed to the increase in tourism and spending.
