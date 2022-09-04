Owensboro resident Gary Marnhout was playing football in the U.S. Air Force in 1970 when he suffered a severely broken nose that impacted his sinuses.
Coupled with a narrow airway Marnhout was born with, the injury triggered sleep apnea that plagued him for decades — though he wasn’t formally diagnosed until 2015.
Marnhout’s experience as an Air Force veteran with sleep apnea sparked his interest in the condition as a public policy matter. Since 2018, he’s been working with his brother and several medical professionals to convince the Department of Defense to test for sleep apnea in potential recruits.
To that end, Marnhout’s research helped inform Rep. Andy Barr, who has introduced legislation to require the Pentagon to plan for a pilot program to screen for sleep apnea among candidates training to be officers.
Marnhout says he’s working to garner more support from other legislators as Barr’s proposal — which was made in the form of an amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act — awaits House and Senate approval.
As it stands, the military has recruits self-report their sleep apnea — a method that only catches a tiny fraction of recruits who have sleep apnea, according to Marnhout.
“But when you’re young, you don’t know. It’s a question you can’t answer honestly,” he said. “When you’re 18-25 years old, you go to sleep at night and stop breathing multiple times an hour. You wake up the next morning and didn’t know it happened. You don’t have any symptoms. Your oxygen drops to an unsafe level, and over time it causes additional health problems.”
According to numbers Marnhout obtained via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, fewer than 0.1% of candidates to all branches of the military are disqualified after self-identifying their sleep apnea each year. For example, only 46 of the 328,730 applicants to all branches of the armed services last year were denied entrance into the armed services due to self-reporting sleep apnea. One person was granted a waiver.
This means that about 16,000 to 30,000 people with undiagnosed sleep apnea are entering the armed forces every year, Marnhout said, basing his estimates off the fact that sleep apnea is prevalent among 8-15% of the adult population and that the military receives about 200,000 new members a year.
Once those undiagnosed people become officers and enlisted members, Marnhout said sleep apnea negatively affects their performance.
More from this section
Indeed, a 2018 paper by Drs. Vincent Capaldi, Vincent Mysliwiec, and Thomas Balkin deemed insomnia and sleep apnea as the two most common sleep disorders in the military, and a 2016 article in Military Behavioral Health linked sleep disorders to accidents — 14.6% of military members who participated in that study reported having an accident or making a mistake that affected their mission during deployment, and about half of those people attributed their mistakes to sleepiness.
“When asked circumstances they fall asleep (even briefly), 69% fell asleep riding in convoys, 34% fell asleep on guard duty and 31.9% while sitting in briefings,” the study added.
Marnhout said he’s met with Pentagon officials, who downplay his concerns because they say the military population is healthier than the average American — and therefore has a lower incidence of sleep apnea.
While it may be case that the average military recruit is healthier than the typical American, Marnhout said sleep apnea is not just found in the obese and the elderly. Marnhout cited a 2012 article from the International Journal of AMSUS (Association of Military Surgeons of the United States) which found that “even younger, non-obese service members can have significant, symptomatic obstructive sleep apnea.”
Marnhout also provided a paper from his colleague, Dr. Vincent Mysliwiec, who said that about 15% of women and 27% of men in their early 20s have sleep apnea.
Despite the growing number of studies suggesting that sleep apnea is likely prevalent among recruits, Marnhout says the Pentagon is still resisting proposals to test candidates for the condition.
Marnhout suspects military officials don’t want to test candidates because it would negatively impact their already dismal recruitment numbers. According to a June report from NBC News, the Army has only met about 40% of its enlisted recruiting mission for its fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
“They already can’t meet their recruitment goals,” Marnhout said.
Marnhout said he hopes lawmakers will do the right thing and pass Barr’s amendment into law. In the long run, it will save the military billions of dollars and increase its performance, he said.
A Pentagon spokesperson told the Messenger-Inquirer that the Pentagon does not comment on proposed legislation, referring questions to the Defense Health Agency for comment on the wider issue of sleep apnea in the military. The Defense Health Agency did not respond to an email inquiry about the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.