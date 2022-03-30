Honor Flight Bluegrass, a nonprofit organization that provides veterans an opportunity to visit Washington D.C.’s war memorials, will host its first departure out of Owensboro since 2019 next month.
A departure ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. April 19 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The departure ceremony will include a military band and children’s choir before an escort service will lead them to the Indiana Power Plant before departing for the airport. The Honor Flight will return April 21.
Sheriff Barry Smith said the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has been involved with the Honor Flight program for several years.
“We work directly with the Bluegrass Honor Flight,” Smith said Tuesday. “Over the years we have taken the applications and processed the applications and orchestrated that all to Bluegrass Honor Flight.”
Smith said that 10 local veterans will be participating in the upcoming Honor Flight. In all, there will be about 80 veterans and 80 guardians on the flight. Honor Flights assign a guardian to each veteran to help them navigate through the trip and ensure they have a safe and enjoyable experience.
“I am going as a guardian, and another one of our deputies who kind of oversees some of the programming here in our office is going too, as a guardian,” Smith said.
While World War II veterans typically receive priority to participate on the trips to Washington D.C., Smith said the majority of the veterans participating now are from the Vietnam era, as well as some from the Korean War.
“It is just a huge benefit for the veterans to be able to go up to Washington, especially those that have never been, and to be a part of that,” Smith said. “To be a guardian and facilitate these veterans here in Daviess County to go is just a huge honor.”
Smith said he served as a guardian during the last Honor Flight Bluegrass trip in 2019.
“To hear some of the stories and the camaraderie amongst these veterans,” Smith said, “it just touches your heart to know what they did to fight for our country.”
Local residents are encouraged to line the route to the Owensboro National Guard Armory for the veterans’ return. They are expected to arrive by 11 a.m. The motorcade is scheduled to pass the Glenmoore Distillery at 10:45 a.m. and will be driving down Second Street before turning onto Frederica Street and then onto Tamarack Road.
For more information about Honor Flight Bluegrass, visit www.honorflightbluegrass.org.
