EVANSVILLE — On Wednesday morning, Debra Payne drove from Spencer County to Evansville to attend a Veterans Day ceremony at the USS LST Ship Memorial.
Payne’s husband William Payne, a Marine who served in Vietnam, passed away in 2008.
Payne, who was wearing a Marines jacket to keep away the November chill, said the LST Memorial was a good place to remember the sacrifices veterans made for the United States.
“I knew they were doing this, and I thought the LST was the best place to show our support today,” Payne said. “I think this is a piece of history, and that we should all honor veterans this day.
“They deserve one day of our time,” Payne said.
The Evansville event was led by color guard from Owensboro’s VFW Post 696. James Goodall, a Utica resident, retired U.S. Army master sergeant and a member of the LST board of directors, said he asked the color guard members to take part in LST Memorial’s annual Veterans Day event.
“Nobody is doing much on Veterans Day because of the virus” in the region, Goodall said. But there is still a lot of appreciation for what veterans have done and people show it, he said.
At a recent veteran’s appreciation in Louisville “you couldn’t count the cars” from people who came out to honor the veterans, Goodall said. “They are out there, you just don’t hear about them.”
Standing above the deck of the large World War II-era troop transport, the LST-325, the Post 696 color guard fired a 21-gun salute while a VFW member in a Navy uniform played “Taps.”
“We couldn’t have done it without the Owensboro guys,” Goodall said.
Evansville Deputy Mayor Stephen Schaefer told the audience standing on the ship’s deck that the city has a place in World War II history since LSTs and P-47 Thunderbolt fighter planes were built there during the war.
Wednesday was the 102nd commemoration of Veterans Day, which was originally called Armistice Day when it was established in 1918 to mark the end of World War I.
“Today we are continuing in a long-established tradition,” Schaefer said. “... Today, 102 years later, we are here to honor all veterans.
“As we live in freedom today, please take time to reflect on the (freedom) veterans made possible.”
Chris Donahue, an LST board member and assistant secretary, said people in the community are appreciative of all the hardships veterans experienced and the sacrifices they made.
“They are getting what they didn’t get from Vietnam,” Donahue said.
While the pandemic stopped other Veterans Day events, the LST Memorial’s large deck made it possible to hold Wednesday’s ceremony.
“We’re outside, so we can do it,” Donahue said. “That helped us.”
Payne said although people have to contend with a lot this year, it’s important to honor veterans.
“We go about our lives, and there’s so much (happening) with the pandemic,” Payne said. “We forget why we are here, and who stood by us when we needed to have our country protected.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
