Since 2016-17, wages in Owensboro have grown an average of 3% a year, Angela Hamric-Waninger, the city’s finance and support services director, told the Owensboro City Commission last week.
“Somebody is doing something right,” Mayor Tom Watson said.
Hamric-Waninger said total wages have increased from $1.2 billion to $1.34 billion — a total growth of 11.67% — in that period.
She said the increase includes both new jobs in the community and raises given by companies.
When Owensboro Municipal Utilities closed its Elmer Smith Power Plant in May, 40 people lost their jobs.
But this week, Mizkan America announced that it was hiring 30 people at its Owensboro plant.
Hamric-Waninger said her numbers take all of that into account.
“Some businesses close and new businesses start up,” she said. “And most companies give annual raises.”
Hamric-Waninger said, “Overall, to have that steady, stable growth is good. We’re very diversified here. We’ve held our heads above water during COVID. A lot of cities haven’t.”
She said, “We rarely see double-digit growth in wages. Maybe we did when the hospital was being built. But most of our growth is steady. Not a lot of spikes. Three% is good.”
The Economic Policy Institute agrees.
Its website says the growth target for wages should be between 3.5% and 4% a year.
It says, “It will take wage growth of at least 3.5 to 4% for workers to begin to reap the benefits of economic growth — and to achieve a genuine recovery from the Great Recession.”
But the actual year-over-year growth for private employees this year is 3.0%, the site says.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ website says there were 49,700 people working in the Owensboro metro — which includes Hancock and McLean counties — in July.
That’s up 1,200 from 2016, it says.
The site says the average wage here was $38,200 a year in 2016.
It was $42,030 in 2019 — an increase of 10%.
Nationally, average hourly earnings went from $25.58 an hour to $28.69, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis — an increase of 12.16%.
In July, Owensboro made national headlines by being the only metro among 389 in the country where the unemployment rate hadn’t increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
