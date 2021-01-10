Local woman helping the needy through coat drive

Owensboro resident Ami Hunt wanted to help those in need stay warm this winter, so she organized a coat drive for Saturday.

Hunt said she had a large collection of winter clothing items to hand out on Saturday at Matthew’s Table on West 24th Street in Owensboro.

Hunt started a Facebook page called Grow in Grace toward the end of last year to help spotlight local organizations and shelters in the Owensboro area to help anyone in need find available resources in the community.

After receiving a lot of requests for coats and other winter clothing items, Hunt said she decided to make a post asking if anyone would be willing to make any donations.

“I just posted on Facebook to see if people would want to donate coats or winter items, and within one weekend, I had like 80 coats in my garage,” she said.

Within the past several weeks since the original post, Hunt said she has received about 200 coats and has already helped donate some of them to other organizations and nonprofits in town that had individuals in need.

“The coat drive post that I’ve shared, it’s reached like 2,000 people,” she said. It’s been amazing the people that have wanted to just give to people in need.”

Hunt said she has collected new and used items.

She said the experience has been both overwhelming and humbling.

“It’s been a really great and humbling experience,” she said. “I’ve never wanted for anything. I’ve never been homeless, never had addiction issues or anything, so when you have people messaging you just wanting just a coat for their kids, it’s a really humbling experience.”

For items she has left over from the coat drive, Hunt said she will get in touch with local nonprofits and shelters to see if there is any need for them. She said she hopes to have more clothing drives in the future if there is a need for it.

