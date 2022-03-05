“Owen the Wanderer and the New Kid in Class” co-authors Amanda Owen and Ashley Wedding realized their dream Friday of putting their book in the hands of children locally through a partnership with Independence Bank.
Owen is the executive director for Puzzle Pieces, a local nonprofit that works with individuals with disabilities. She, along with Wedding, Puzzle Pieces public relations director, originally published the book in March, 2021 on World Down Syndrome Day.
The book is centered around a young boy named Owen and his curiosity about McKenzie who is a new student with Down syndrome. It is meant to help children learn more about disabilities and how to open a line of communication to ask questions and interact with others around them who have disabilities.
Through funding provided by Independence Bank, Puzzle Pieces was able to hand-deliver a copy of the book to each elementary school throughout Daviess County to be placed in school libraries.
“When we first wrote the book, the vision when we wrote the book was to have little hands and eyes reading it and the impact that would make on those people in school,” Owen said. “It was hard for us to get that to be where everybody bought into it. It’s just another book to most people, but to us, it’s everything — the impact is everything, so joining forces with Independence Bank has made that dream come true.”
The book not only celebrates individuals with disabilities, but it also celebrates Owensboro, Owen said, as characters and settings of the book are all inspired by local people and places, including McKenzie, one of the main characters, who is modeled after one of the first clients at Puzzle Pieces, as well as Owen, who was inspired by Wedding’s son.
“We really tried to embrace our own community,” Owen said.
The book also includes guided questions at the end which are meant to help parents and even teachers discuss key points of the book with children, according to Owen, which will make it easier for teachers to work the book and its themes and lessons into instruction.
Susanne Story, a representative with Independence Bank, also worked with Owen and Wedding to deliver books to schools Friday.
“This has been such a positive day,” Story said. “All the schools have been so welcoming and so many people already knew about the book, so to be able to help them have a copy of this and share this message with their classrooms is absolutely making my heart smile today.”
Story said the bank decided to help provide copies of the book to children locally because it incorporated many of the values of the bank, including education and a focus on community.
Wedding said getting to this point and getting the book out into the community has inspired herself and Owen to keep going with the series and help children learn more about other disabilities and inclusiveness in general.
“It means it’s time for us to write book two,” Wedding said. “It’s kind of scary and exciting at the same time, but it just pushes us to keep writing and keep spreading awareness for different aspects of disabilities.”
Book two, which will focus more on cerebral palsy and individuals with limited mobility, is in the finishing stages, according to Owen, and will likely be completed and published by some time this summer.
“We’ve already printed the cover, we already have a rough draft, we already have the characters in the book and the setting and everything, again, is showcasing and centered out of Owensboro,” she said. “This has just kick-started us to finalize the details and make sure it’s making the impact that we want to make.”
Book deliveries to local schools will continue through Monday, ultimately reaching 25 elementary schools through Daviess County.
