The Owensboro Area World Affairs Council is in its annual membership drive this month, seeking people to help support its mission of promoting global understanding in the local community.
With war raging in Ukraine, civil unrest brewing in Iran, and tensions rising between the U.S. and China over Taiwan — all coming off the heels of a global pandemic — understanding world affairs is becoming increasingly important, according to World Affairs Council President Angela Ash.
“I tell my students that you are not solitary anymore. We truly are living in a globalized society, so we’re more empowered by knowing more and understanding more about worldwide issues,” said Ash, who is a history professor at Owensboro Community and Technical College. “Understanding the world and where you fit in it makes you a better citizen.”
To that end, the Owensboro Area World Affairs Council holds six programs a year, featuring experts on subjects on a wide array of subjects.
Recent topics include Afghanistan native Aleena Jun Nawabi, who spoke on the history of her country; Western Kentucky University history professor Marko Dumancic, who presented on the “question of genocide in Ukraine at the hands of the Russians”; and Daviess County native Justin Whittinghill, who talked about his experiences living in Japan.
The next World Affairs Council program is scheduled for Oct. 20, when Brookings Institution fellow Richard Bush will talk about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.
“It can stray from talking about Hong Kong and demonstrations against China, to something as simple as what it’s like living in a community in Japan,” said Ash, who added that her group is currently looking for someone to speak on the relevancy and future of the British monarchy in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.
Launched as a non-profit organization in 2005 with the help of seed money from the Public Life Foundation, the Owensboro Area World Affairs Council is supported today by its membership dues. Though its leadership works at OCTC, the organization is not affiliated with any college, she said.
The World Affairs Council accepts memberships on a rolling basis, but holds a drive each October as a concerted effort to get the community involved, she said.
Ash said people interested in becoming members and supporting the organization’s mission can contact goawac@gmail.com.
