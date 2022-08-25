A lifetime of family photos fill the walls in Noble Midkiff’s Kentucky 1414 home near Whitesville.
And Midkiff, who is about to turn 103 years old, still holds close the blood-stained photo of his late wife, Ada, that he carried while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II.
“Nobody has more photos on the wall than I do,” said Midkiff while sitting in his recliner sporting his Purple Heart World War II cap and chewing tobacco.
Midkiff still lives on the family farm, not far from the home he was born in on Aug. 30, 1919.
Along with private sitters who care for him, his son, Jim Midkiff, checks on his father six days a week.
Jim Midkiff said his father has already started receiving birthday cards in the mail.
“So far, he’s received over 100 birthday cards,” Jim Midkiff said.
Midkiff is in rare company as he approaches his birthday.
According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of men who reach 103 years old is .7%.
Among his accomplishments is his service as part of the 701st Tank Destroyer Battalion during WWII.
He and his wife, Ada, were married on Dec. 6, 1941 — the day before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Noble Midkiff was drafted in 1942 and served nearly three years.
While fighting in the European Theatre, he was wounded in action, suffering a knee injury and taking shrapnel to his head that remains there. He received a Purple Heart and two oak leaf clusters, which hang on his living room wall.
“I’m not a hero; I’m a lucky survivor,” said Midkiff about fighting in the war. “The heroes are the 405,399 men and women killed in combat.”
After he returned home, he taught in the Ohio County School system for 16 years, served as principal of Fordsville High School from 1962 until 1970 and worked in the central office from 1970 until his retirement in 1975.
Along with being an educator, Midkiff farmed tobacco and showed horses.
“When he was an agriculture teacher and principal at Fordsville, he raised tobacco,” Jim Midkiff said. “…That was his extra spending money. It sent me to college.”
Noble Midkiff also has a passion for music — country and bluegrass specifically. He played acoustic guitar in a bluegrass band with his brothers.
“They mostly played at pie suppers, but Dad was a heck of a guitar player,” Jim Midkiff said. “A lot of big-time fiddle players loved playing with him.”
Noble Midkiff and his wife, Ada, were married for more than 62 years before she passed away in 2004. They had three children — two daughters and a son. They also have seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In celebration of Midkiff’s birthday, a drive-thru ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. on Sept. 3 for friends and family. Anyone who wants to participate can meet at 1:15 p.m. at Owensboro Christian Church parking lot.
Midkiff attributes his longevity to his diet of cornbread and buttermilk.
“I just want to be remembered as the little man beside the road who tried to be a friend to man,” he said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
