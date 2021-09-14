A local World War II veteran was recognized more than 50 years after his death Monday at Owensboro City Hall, with the late Lt. John M. Spalding being named a Distinguished Member of the Regiment for his service in the U.S. Army’s 16th Infantry Regiment.
Spalding was born in Owensboro in 1914, and was employed as a sports writer for the Messenger-Inquirer before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Spalding gained recognition for his heroic actions at Omaha Beach.
In Addition to his son, Ron Spalding, grandchildren of Spalding were joined by Steve Clay, president of the 16th Infantry Regiment Association for the presentation.
“We recognize people typically who are still alive, that have accomplished great and wonderful things for the Army, community, state, nation and they are inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Regiment,” Clay said.
Administered by the Secretary of the Army, Clay said posthumous recognitions can now be made, and typically one deceased individual is recognized in addition to living veterans for their service to the 16th Infantry Division.
Cheryl Spalding, wife of Dave Spalding, provided some biographical information about Spalding and his time in the Army during World War II.
John Spalding enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941, about two years later he volunteered for officer’s candidate school and was commissioned as an infantry second lieutenant, she said.
“He was assigned to the 16th Infantry, the First Infantry Division as a replacement officer on Nov. 20, 1943 in England, and was further assigned as the First Platoon leader in Company E,” she said.
On D-Day, after struggling in the surf and losing his carbine (rifle), Spalding and his men made it to the beach and took cover behind the shale. His was the only one of the six assault sections in Company E that landed in the correct location that morning.
Spalding then secured another rifle, leading his men to blow a gap in the wire that lined Omaha Beach. After picking their way through the anti-personnel mine filed, Spalding now with about 27 of the original 32 men, led the way to the bluffs, losing several men under fire while going up the bluff. After reaching the top. Spalding and his men began killing enemy forces.
“What once looked like failure on Omaha Beach was now turning into a success,” Cheryl Spalding said.
Spalding was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, which is the second highest U.S. military award for valor by General Dwight D. Eisenhower on July 20, 1944. He continued to lead his platoon in combat until November 1944, when he was relieved of combat duty after being wounded twice that summer and fall.
After the war, Spalding returned to Owensboro where he worked as a manager of a local department store before his death at the age of 45 on Nov. 6, 1959.
Spalding’s granddaughter Tina Gerteisen spoke of the photograph in her childhood home of the man she never met, saying that she was not aware of her grandfather’s service during World War II until she was an adult.
“I soon started learning about the sacrifices that were made and how our entire country pulled together during World War II,” she said. “Our soldiers who left their families behind and the women who joined the workforce for the first time. All for freedom.”
While her late grandfather made it home from the war, Gerteisen said she believes there was a part of John Spalding that never left Normandy’s Omaha Beach.
“I want to thank you, not only to the man in the picture that I didn’t know, but to all men and women that made the true sacrifices so we shall always be the land of the free and the home of the brave,” she said.
