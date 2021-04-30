Noble Midkiff, a 101-year-old World War II veteran living in Whitesville, is looking forward to celebrating his birthday with family members in August.
While Midkiff said he feels lucky to be able to turn 102, a birthday at this point will be like any other day.
“It feels kind of routine, I guess,” he said.
Midkiff’s son, Jim Midkiff, said his father’s favorite hobby these days is copying old cassette tapes of country and bluegrass music and giving them away.
Noble Midkiff said his favorite dessert is cornbread and milk, which is considered an old southern comfort food treat.
Noble Midkiff was in the U.S. Army during WWII for about three years, serving overseas for a total of 33 months and 10 days, which were spent in North Africa and Italy, according to Jim Midkiff.
Jim Midkiff said his father taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Ohio County before joining the Army, having gotten married just the day before the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.
Noble Midkiff was wounded three times during his service. Jim Midkiff said his father still has shrapnel in his head to this day from one injury, and a knee injury has left him unable to walk now. He received a Purple Heart and two oak leaf clusters for his service.
Upon returning home, Jim Midkiff said his father wanted to farm but was unable to due to injuries and instead got a degree in agriculture and taught in Fordsville, eventually becoming a principal before working in the superintendent’s office. He has now been retired for about 41 years.
Jim Midkiff said while many consider his father a hero, Noble Midkiff has always insisted he is a lucky survivor, not a hero.
He said Noble Midkiff is one of about four or five WWII veterans still living in the Ohio County area.
While his father has been unable to walk or get out as much, Jim Midkiff said his father is fully vaccinated and the family plans on holding a small birthday celebration for him at home in August.
“I imagine we’ll be able to get together this year. We couldn’t last year for the 101st, but we’ll probably have family in here at the house,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
