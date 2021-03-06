On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported the death of one Daviess County resident along with 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, one in Henderson County, five in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
A previously reported Union County case was discovered to be a duplicate. That case has been removed from the totals.
To date, there have been 20,146 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 18,068 (90%).
Nine reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 845 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 339 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
Also on Friday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported eight new cases there.
