The Green River District Health Department reported Thursday the COVID-related death of a Henderson County resident, along with 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 10 in Daviess County, six in Henderson County, three in Ohio County, four in Union County and three in Webster County.
To date, there have been 22,161 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 19,857 (90%).
Seventeen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 890 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 397 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 454,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,678 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility includes all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Also on Thursday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported three new cases in that county.
