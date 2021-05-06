The Green River District Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of a Henderson County resident and 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases include 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, two in McLean County, one in Ohio County, five in Union County and two in Webster County.
To date, there have been 21,712 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 19,445 (90%).
Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 863 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 392 COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 446,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,532 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility includes all phases. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Also on Wednesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 2 new cases in that county.
