On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 123 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 21 in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, 69 in Henderson County, two in McLean County, eight in Ohio County, 16 in Union County, and four in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related death was a resident of Henderson County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 1,132 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
There have been 9,490 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,061 (74%).
Forty-eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 540 (6%) have required hospitalization.
Also, there have been 163 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.