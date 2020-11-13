The Green River District Health Department on Friday reported 156 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 60 in Daviess County, six in Hancock County, 33 in Henderson County, 14 in McLean County, 14 in Ohio County, 15 in Union County, and 14 in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related death was a resident of Ohio County.
This is the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day for the seven county region, surpassing the Nov. 10 report of 147 new cases.
There have been 6,494 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 5,092 (78%).
Thirty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 431 (7%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 108 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
