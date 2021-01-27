On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of three residents of Daviess County, two residents of Henderson County and five residents of Ohio County.
The 260 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 179 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 17 in Henderson County, 12 in McLean County, 33 in Ohio County, six in Union County, and 11 in Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 1,039 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven-county region.
To date, have been 17,181 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 13,023 (76%).
Fifty-five reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 744 (4%) have required hospitalization.
Also, there have been 294 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
