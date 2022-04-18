100-year-old veteran honored on birthday

A World War II and Korean War U.S. Army veteran, Lewis Simpson, celebrated being 100 recently with some fanfare.
Members of the Elizabethtown Lions Club decided to pay Simpson, a Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown resident, a visit for his birthday on April 2, and to honor his service as a veteran.
Jim Weise, a member of the club, said he’s also involved with the Hardin County GOP which does an annual fundraiser to raise money for toys during Christmas.
Weise said Simpson called him about donating to this fundraiser, and Weise learned he was 98-years-old at the time.
He said while doing his taxes, he found a note that contained Simpson’s name and phone number. He decided to call and catch up when he realized he would probably be around 100 years old by now.
Weise and other members of the Lion’s Club decided to pay him a visit since they were also veterans. They got Simpson a card, a cake, a balloon and a military police coin.
Tom Simpson, Lewis’s son who currently lives in Oregon but was raised in Hardin County, said he and several other members of their family visited to celebrate, including his children, grand children and great-grand children.
He said his father is a pretty private person for the most part.
“I think even though he likes to be kind of quiet, doesn’t like to be a big center of attention, I think he enjoyed himself,” Tom said.
Tom said his father went to basic training in Hawaii and served in the South Pacific during WWII. He then also served in the Korean War, and then ended up in Germany. He then retired, and began working in civil service in Fort Knox, where Tom was born.
Overall, Tom said his father was active duty Army for about 24 years and was in civil service for about 22 years. Tom said his father was promoted quickly, and he retired as a master sergeant.
He lived in a house for 55 years just outside of Cecilia and Rineyville before moving into the Helmwood Healthcare Center a few months ago. Tom said he, his brother and his wife also are veterans.
He said despite being 100, Weise said Lewis was sharp, and it was good to hear from him about his own experiences in the military.
“Turning 100 is a big deal. And serving your country and surviving to be 100 is a rarity,” Weise said.
Tom said he appreciates the Lions Club members for paying his father a visit and honoring his service.
“He’s very proud of his military service. Rightfully so. I mean, he’s one of the greatest generation,” Tom said.
