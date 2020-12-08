On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 11 deaths and 175 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The COVID-19 related deaths were eight residents of Daviess County and three residents of Ohio County.
The new cases include 111 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, 18 in Henderson County, seven in McLean County, 25 in Ohio County, four in Union County, and six in Webster County.
There have been 9,665 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,170 (74%).
Forty-seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 550 (6%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 174 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.