The Green River District Health Department on Monday reported 115 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 62 in Daviess County, 6 in Hancock County, 20 in Henderson County, 8 in McLean County, 8 in Ohio County, 5 in Union County, and 6 in Webster County.
Last week, the Green River District saw an additional 573 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 9 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
There have been 5,942 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
Twenty-seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 402 (7%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 105 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 4,758 (80%).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.